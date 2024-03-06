In 2024 BGauss D15 or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
D15 vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D15
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Range
|115 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|54 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|199.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-