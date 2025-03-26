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BGauss D15 vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2026 BGauss D15 or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
D15 vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Xtreme 160r
BrandBGaussHero
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-46 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-163.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BGauss D15 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1868 mm2029 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm167 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1327 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg139.5 kg
Height
1200 mm1052 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm790 mm
Width
977 mm793 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm17 inch
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
7s-
Range
115 km-
Max Speed
60 kmph115 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerXSENS Advantage Technology
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,24,844
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,04,749
RTO
08,680
Insurance
5,88211,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2682,683

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