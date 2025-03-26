In 2026 BGauss D15 or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
D15 vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D15
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|115 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|163.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-