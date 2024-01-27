In 2024 BGauss D15 or Hero Karizma XMR choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Karizma XMR engine makes power & torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm respectively. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
D15 vs Karizma XMR Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D15
|Karizma xmr
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Range
|115 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41.55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|210 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-