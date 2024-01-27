HT Auto
BGauss D15 vs Hero Karizma XMR

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Hero Karizma XMR choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Karizma XMR engine makes power & torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm respectively. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
D15 vs Karizma XMR Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Karizma xmr
BrandBGaussHero
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-41.55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-210 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

D15
BGauss D15
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
STD
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm2068 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1351 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg163.5 kg
Height
1200 mm1110 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm810 mm
Width
977 mm760 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerTurn-by-turn navigation
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh12 V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,91,659
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,72,900
RTO
013,832
Insurance
5,8824,927
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2684,119

