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HomeCompare BikesD15 vs Evolve R [2021-2024]

BGauss D15 vs Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]

In 2026 BGauss D15 or Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour.
D15 vs Evolve R [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Evolve r [2021-2024]
BrandBGaussEarth Energy EV
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.42 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh115 Ah
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

Filters
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Evolve R [2021-2024]
Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BGauss D15 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1868 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg
Height
1200 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
977 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Aluminium Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
7s
Range
115 km
Max Speed
60 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm54 Nm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes40 Minutes
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
10 Degree15 °
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerRide Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft Protection
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh115 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,57,407
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,42,000
RTO
011,360
Insurance
5,8824,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2683,383

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