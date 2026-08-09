In 2026 BGauss D15 or Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour.
D15 vs Evolve R [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D15
|Evolve r [2021-2024]
|Brand
|BGauss
|Earth Energy EV
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.42 Lakhs
|Range
|115 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 kWh
|115 Ah
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-