BGauss D15 vs Devot Motors Devot E-Bike

In 2024 BGauss D15 or Devot Motors Devot E-Bike choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge.
D15 vs Devot E-Bike Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Devot e-bike
BrandBGaussDevot Motors
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge200 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Devot E-Bike
Devot Motors Devot E-Bike
E-bike STD
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Length
1868 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
107 kg-
Height
1200 mm-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
977 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, BuzzerKeyless On and Off, Temperature Control, Overcharging Protection, Modular Battery Setup, Energy Regeneration on Braking
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,00,000
RTO
00
Insurance
5,8820
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2682,149

