In 2024 BGauss D15 or Devot Motors Devot E-Bike choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of D15 up to 115 km/charge and the Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge.
D15 vs Devot E-Bike Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D15
|Devot e-bike
|Brand
|BGauss
|Devot Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Range
|115 km/charge
|200 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-