HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesC12i vs YZF R15 V3

BGauss C12i vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

Filters
C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,0871,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
4,08810,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2373,919

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4
null | Petrol | Manual1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
null | Petrol | Manual1.41 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs YZF R15 V3

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes