In 2026 BGauss C12i or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss C12i Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. C12i has a range of up to 85-135 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
C12i vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison