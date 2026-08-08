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BGauss C12i vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 BGauss C12i or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss C12i Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. C12i has a range of up to 85-135 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
C12i vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C12i Fz-fi v3
BrandBGaussYamaha
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Range85-135 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours 15 Minutes-

Filters
C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BGauss C12i Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Right Side View
Headlight
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm165 mm
Length
1825 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1292 mm1330 mm
Height
1150 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg135 kg
Saddle Height
774 mm790 mm
Width
697 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
8.5s-
Range
85 km-
Max Speed
60 kmph115 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continuous Power
1500 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2500 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Double Hydraulic Spring - 4 Step Adjustable7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic fork
Features
Riding Modes
Eco and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Geo Fencing
No-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 year or 36,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,0751,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,7401,08,466
RTO
010,177
Insurance
4,3358,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3442,735

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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