HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesC12i vs GT5

BGauss C12i vs White Carbon Motors GT5

Filters
C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP6757
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Emission Type
BS6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,0871,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,15,000
RTO
09,200
Insurance
4,0883,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2372,739

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes