News & Videos
Home
Compare Bikes
C12i vs GT5
BGauss C12i
vs
White Carbon Motors GT5
Highlight Differences
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specifications
Features
Price
EMI
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes
-
Motor IP Rating
IP67
57
No Of Batteries
1
-
Continious Power
1500 W
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor
-
Water Proof Rating
IP67
-
Emission Type
BS6
-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes
-
Charging at Home
Yes
-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹1,04,087
₹1,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
₹99,999
₹1,15,000
RTO
₹0
₹9,200
Insurance
₹4,088
₹3,277
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹2,237
₹2,739
