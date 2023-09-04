Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Offers
Electric Vehicles
Powered by:
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
My Garage
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
EV
Powered by:
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
Home
Compare Bikes
C12i vs VXL 125
BGauss C12i
vs
Vespa VXL 125
Filters
Highlight Differences
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vespa VXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specifications
Features
Price
EMI
Top AutoMobiles
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes
-
Motor IP Rating
IP67
-
No Of Batteries
1
-
Continious Power
1500 W
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Kick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Belt Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67
-
Emission Type
BS6
bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
No
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes
-
Charging at Home
Yes
No
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹1,04,087
₹1,29,259
Ex-Showroom Price
₹99,999
₹1,13,342
RTO
₹0
₹9,067
Insurance
₹4,088
₹6,850
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹2,237
₹2,778
Trending bikes
Popular
Latest
Upcoming
View all
Popular Bikes