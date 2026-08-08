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BGauss C12i vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2026 BGauss C12i or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss C12i Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. C12i has a range of up to 85-135 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
C12i vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C12i Sxl 150
BrandBGaussVespa
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range85-135 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 15 Minutes-

Filters
C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BGauss C12i Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Length
1825 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1292 mm1290 mm
Height
1150 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
774 mm770 mm
Width
697 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
8.5s-
Range
85 km-
Max Speed
60 kmph90 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continuous Power
1500 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2500 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Double Hydraulic Spring - 4 Step AdjustableDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Riding Modes
Eco and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Geo Fencing
No-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 year or 36,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,0751,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,7401,50,554
RTO
012,044
Insurance
4,3354,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3443,587

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