HomeCompare BikesC12i vs SXL 125

BGauss C12i vs Vespa SXL 125

C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,0871,53,028
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,34,827
RTO
010,786
Insurance
4,0887,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2373,289

