In 2026 BGauss C12i or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss C12i Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. C12i has a range of up to 85-135 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
C12i vs NTORQ 125 Comparison