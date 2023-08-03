Saved Articles

BGauss C12i vs TVS Jupiter

In 2023 BGauss C12i or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,08785,313
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99973,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
4,0886,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2371,833

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Activa 6G

    Latest News

    The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,500 cheaper when compared to the ZX Disc variant and gets a host of connected features
    TVS Jupiter ZX gets SmartXonnect on more affordable drum trim. Check price, features
    3 Aug 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect will be offered in two colour schemes.
    TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity launched at 96,855. Check details
    17 Oct 2023
    BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
    BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999
    5 Sept 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
