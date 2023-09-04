HT Auto
C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
BS6
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,0871,32,685
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,12,065
RTO
09,731
Insurance
4,0889,129
Accessories Charges
01,760
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2372,851

