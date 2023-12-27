Saved Articles

BGauss C12i vs Tunwal Storm ZX

In 2023 BGauss C12i or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Storm ZX
Tunwal Storm ZX
Storm ZX LI
₹90,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Emission Type
BS6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,0871,02,800
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99990,000
RTO
06,300
Insurance
4,0886,500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2372,209

