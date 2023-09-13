Saved Articles

BGauss C12i vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2024 BGauss C12i or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,0871,37,897
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,16,700
RTO
011,366
Insurance
4,0888,966
Accessories Charges
0865
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2372,963

    Latest News

    The KTM 250 Duke competes with rivals such as the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.
    2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price and specification comparison
    13 Sept 2023
    The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for Australia stay the same as the India-spec models
    Made in India Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Australia. Check prices, specs, features
    19 Sept 2023
    The Gixxer SF 250 does attract a lot of attention on the road because of the MotoGP-inspired colour scheme.
    2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 review: Still relevant?
    24 Jun 2023
    BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
    BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999
    5 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here's How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of ₹24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of ₹24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
    23 May 2023
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    View all
     