BGauss C12i vs Simple Energy Dot One

In 2023 BGauss C12i or Simple Energy Dot One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67IP67
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W4500 W
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67IP67
Emission Type
BS6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes3 Hours 47 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,0871,08,044
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99999,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0888,045
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2372,322

    Latest News

    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
    27 Dec 2023
    The Dot One electric scooter is more affordable than Simple One flagship model from Simple Energy but also gets a smaller battery pack.
    Simple Energy's Dot One electric scooter launched at 1 lakh, gets range of 151 kms
    15 Dec 2023
    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
    17 Dec 2023
    From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
    5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Mercedes-AMG One is a street-legal hyper car influenced by the Formula One technology, It can churn out more than 1,000 hp of peak power and a top speed of 352 kmph.
    Watch: Mercedes AMG One, F1-inspired hypercar, in action on race track
    1 Jun 2022
    Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
    Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
    11 Aug 2023
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
