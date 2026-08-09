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BGauss C12i vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 BGauss C12i or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss C12i Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of C12i up to 85-135 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
C12i vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C12i Rv400
BrandBGaussRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range85-135 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Charging Time3 Hours 15 Minutes3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BGauss C12i Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Indicator View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm215 mm
Length
1825 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1292 mm1350 mm
Height
1150 mm1112 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
774 mm814 mm
Width
697 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
8.5s-
Range
85 km150 km
Max Speed
60 kmph85 kmph
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Continuous Power
1500 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
2500 W3000 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Rear Suspension
Double Hydraulic Spring - 4 Step AdjustableMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicUpside Down Forks
Features
Riding Modes
Eco and SportEco, Normal and Sport
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Geo Fencing
NoYes
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 year or 36,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,0751,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,7401,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3355,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3443,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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