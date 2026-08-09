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BGauss C12i vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 BGauss C12i or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss C12i Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of C12i up to 85-135 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
C12i vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C12i Revolt rv300
BrandBGaussRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 94,999
Range85-135 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity2 kWh60 V
Charging Time3 Hours 15 Minutes-

Filters
C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BGauss C12i Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Front View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm225 mm
Length
1825 mm-
Wheelbase
1292 mm1320 mm
Height
1150 mm-
Kerb Weight
106 kg101 kg
Saddle Height
774 mm826 mm
Width
697 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
8.5s
Range
85 km
Max Speed
60 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continuous Power
1500 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2500 W1500 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Rear Suspension
Double Hydraulic Spring - 4 Step AdjustableAdjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicUpside Down Forks
Features
Riding Modes
Eco and SportYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Geo Fencing
No-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 year or 36,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh60 V
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,07594,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,74094,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3350
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3442,041

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