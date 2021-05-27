In 2024 BGauss C12i or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 BGauss C12i or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss C12i Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of C12i up to 85 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less