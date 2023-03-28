In 2023 BGauss C12i or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range,
In 2023 BGauss C12i or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
BGauss C12i Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at 76,848 (ex-showroom price).
The range of C12i up to 85 km/charge and the PraisePro has a range of up to 88 km/charge.
Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours.
...Read More
Read Less