BGauss C12i vs Okaya EV Freedum

In 2023 BGauss C12i or Okaya EV Freedum choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Freedum
Okaya EV Freedum
Li
₹74,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
11
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Emission Type
BS6BS6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,08783,998
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99974,900
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0885,558
Accessories Charges
03,540
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2371,805

