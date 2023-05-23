Saved Articles

BGauss C12i vs Okaya EV Faast F2B

BGauss C12i vs Okaya EV Faast F2B

In 2023 BGauss C12i or Okaya EV Faast F2B choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

C12i
BGauss C12i
₹99,999*
Faast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2B
₹94,999*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
11
Continious Power
1500 W1200 w
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Emission Type
BS6BS6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,0871,01,630
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99994,999
RTO
01,500
Insurance
4,0885,131
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2372,184

    Okaya EV Faast F4 in green shade
    Okaya Faast F series e-scooters to get costlier from June 1: Check details
    23 May 2023
    Okaya EV has increased the pricing of its Faast F4, Faast F3, Faast F2B and Faast F2T electric scooters' pricing, owing to the FAME 2 subsidy reduction.
    Okaya electric scooters become pricier after FAME 2 subsidy cut. Know more
3 Jun 2023
    3 Jun 2023
    Okaya Moto Faast with 120 km of range to launch on 17th October. Check details
14 Oct 2023
    Okaya Moto Faast with 120 km of range to launch on 17th October. Check details
    14 Oct 2023
    BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
    BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999
    5 Sept 2023
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
Priced at around ₹95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
29 Sept 2023
Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     