In 2026 BGauss C12i or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss C12i Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of C12i up to 85-135 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
C12i vs Evoqis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C12i
|Evoqis
|Brand
|BGauss
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|85-135 km/charge
|90-140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 15 Minutes
|6 Hours