BGauss C12i vs Keeway SR125

In 2023 BGauss C12i or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,0871,35,598
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,19,000
RTO
09,520
Insurance
4,0887,078
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2372,914

    Latest News

    The Keeway Vieste 300 XDV is the rugged sibling of the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter that's on sale in India
    Keeway Vieste 300 XDV adventure scooter unveiled globally. India launch likely?
    5 Aug 2023
    The Keeway SR 250 rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in the segment
    Keeway SR 250 deliveries begin on June 17; local assembly by year-end
    16 Jun 2023
    The Keeway K300 R is now more affordable by a healthy <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000
    Keeway K300 N & K300 R prices reduced by up to 55,000. Check new prices
    12 Apr 2023
    BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
    BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999
    5 Sept 2023
    Keeway SR125 produces 9.7 hp and 8.2 Nm.
    Keeway SR125 launched in India, looks like a modern Yamaha RX100
    13 Oct 2022
    Latest Videos

    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
