In 2023 BGauss C12i or Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 BGauss C12i or Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss C12i Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at 68,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of C12i up to 85 km/charge and the Intercity Aeolus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less