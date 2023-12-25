Saved Articles

BGauss C12i vs Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus

In 2023 BGauss C12i or Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Intercity Aeolus
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus
Lithium Ion
₹68,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Emission Type
BS6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,08771,490
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99971,490
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0880
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2371,536

