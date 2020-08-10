Saved Articles

BGauss C12i vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 BGauss C12i or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,08787,852
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99975,347
RTO
06,528
Insurance
4,0885,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2371,888

