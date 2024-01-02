Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

BGauss C12i vs Hero Lectro EHX20

In 2024 BGauss C12i or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

C12i
BGauss C12i
₹99,999*
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
₹1.35 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes
Motor IP Rating
IP67
No Of Batteries
1
Continious Power
1500 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Emission Type
BS6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,0872,70,000
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,35,000
RTO
01,35,000
Insurance
4,0880
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2375,803

