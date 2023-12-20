In 2023 BGauss C12i or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 BGauss C12i or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss C12i Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. C12i has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less