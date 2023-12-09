Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesC12i vs Splendor Plus XTEC

BGauss C12i vs Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

In 2023 BGauss C12i or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
STD
₹79,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,08792,549
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99979,911
RTO
06,392
Insurance
4,0886,246
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2371,989

