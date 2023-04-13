Saved Articles

BGauss C12i vs Hero Glamour XTEC

In 2023 BGauss C12i or Hero Glamour XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹87,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,0871,03,184
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99987,748
RTO
07,550
Insurance
4,0887,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2372,217

    Latest News

    Hero Splendor+ XTEC comes with a 5-year warranty.
    Buying a Hero Splendor Plus Xtec? Top things you should know
    13 Apr 2023
    Hero Glamour in Sports Red colour.
    2023 Hero Glamour launched at 82,348. Claims fuel efficiency of 63 kmpl
    24 Aug 2023
    The Hero Passion Pro has been delisted from the company's website. The commuter was introduced in 2020
    Hero Passion Pro discontinued in India. Here’s what you can get instead
    29 Jul 2023
    BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
    BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999
    5 Sept 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
