In 2023 BGauss C12i or Hero Glamour XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BGauss C12i Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at 92,348 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Glamour XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
C12i has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl.
