BGauss C12i vs Hero Glamour

In 2023 BGauss C12i or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹70,716*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,08786,924
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99974,900
RTO
05,992
Insurance
4,0886,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2371,868

    Latest News

    Hero Glamour in Sports Red colour.
    2023 Hero Glamour launched at 82,348. Claims fuel efficiency of 63 kmpl
    24 Aug 2023
    Hero Glamour and Honda Shine are offered in multiple variants and are also priced close.
    Honda Shine vs Hero Glamour: Which is the better commuter motorcycle for you?
    19 Nov 2022
    Toyota and Maruti Suzuki showcased their four-wheelers that could run on ethanol-blended petrol. Manufacturers like Hero MotoCoro, Bajaj, Yamaha and TVS showcased their ethanol-powered two-wheelers.
    These are the new ethanol-powered cars and motorcycles showcased at Auto Expo
    14 Jan 2023
    BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
    BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999
    5 Sept 2023
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
