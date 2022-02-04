In 2023 BGauss C12i or Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 BGauss C12i or Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss C12i Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of C12i up to 85 km/charge and the Gravton Quanta has a range of up to 160-320 km/charge. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less