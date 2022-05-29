Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesC12i vs Astrid Lite

BGauss C12i vs Gemopai Astrid Lite

In 2024 BGauss C12i or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Emission Type
BS6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,08779,999
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99979,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0880
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2371,719

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    BGauss A2 electric scooter
    BGauss Auto to invest around 40 crore to double its EV production capacity
    29 May 2022
    File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only
    BGauss Auto partners GoZap to offer 50 e-scooters to delivery agents
    5 Dec 2022
    Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter.
    Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter launched at 99,999. Check specs, features
    16 May 2022
    Suzuki's new Jimny Lite will be built in Japan and exported to Australia.
    2022 Suzuki Jimny Lite announced with fewer features and lower price tag
    22 Jun 2021
    BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
    BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999
    5 Sept 2023
    Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
    This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
    3 Nov 2022
    View all
      News