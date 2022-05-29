Saved Articles

BGauss C12i vs Fujiyama Ozone

In 2023 BGauss C12i or Fujiyama Ozone choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

C12i
BGauss C12i
₹99,999*
Ozone
Fujiyama Ozone
₹99,918*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W1600
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Emission Type
BS6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,0871,04,974
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99999,918
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0885,056
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2372,256

    Latest News

    BGauss A2 electric scooter
    BGauss Auto to invest around 40 crore to double its EV production capacity
    29 May 2022
    File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only
    BGauss Auto partners GoZap to offer 50 e-scooters to delivery agents
    5 Dec 2022
    Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter.
    Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter launched at 99,999. Check specs, features
    16 May 2022
    BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
    BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999
    5 Sept 2023
    View all
      News