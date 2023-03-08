In 2026 BGauss B8 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
B8 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|BGauss
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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