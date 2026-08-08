In 2026 BGauss B8 or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (last recorded price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Enduro
|Brand
|BGauss
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|70 km/charge
|65-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.