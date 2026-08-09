In 2026 BGauss B8 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
B8 vs LX 125 Comparison