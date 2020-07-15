In 2024 BGauss B8 or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 BGauss B8 or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 Price starts at 56,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Ujaas eGo T3 has a range of up to 100 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo T3 in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less