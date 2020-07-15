Saved Articles

BGauss B8 vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3

In 2024 BGauss B8 or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

B8
BGauss B8
Lead Acid
₹62,999*
Ujaas eGo T3
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3
eGo T3 LA 72V
₹56,880*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
94.6 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1900 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
70 km/charge100 km/charge
Max Speed
50 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,18759,724
Ex-Showroom Price
62,99959,724
RTO
5,2800
Insurance
2,9080
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5301,283

    Latest News

    BGauss B8
    BGauss opens online bookings for its 'Made in India' electric scooters
    15 Jul 2020
    L – R in the image - Sir Ralf Speth, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Mr. Daniel Meyer and Ms. Marie So.
    TVS Motor to foray into e-bike space, buys majority stake in EGO Movement
    17 Sept 2021
    BGauss A2 electric scooter
    BGauss unveils B8 and A2 electric scooters
    5 Jul 2020
    BGauss is manufacturing its scooters at Chakan plant near Pune.
    BGauss to launch two 'Made-in-India' electric scooters later this year
    30 Jul 2021
