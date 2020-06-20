Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesB8 vs Victor

BGauss B8 vs TVS Victor

In 2024 BGauss B8 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
B8
BGauss B8
Lead Acid
₹62,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
94.6 Nm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start-
Motor Power
1900 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,18757,877
Ex-Showroom Price
62,99957,877
RTO
5,2800
Insurance
2,9080
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5301,244

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Photo of the V12 Aston Martin Vanquish that crashed in Melbourne. (Photo courtesy: police.vic.gov.au)
    Woman crashes Aston Martin worth half a million dollars, leaves owner behind
    20 Jun 2020
    BGauss B8
    BGauss opens online bookings for its 'Made in India' electric scooters
    15 Jul 2020
    BGauss A2 electric scooter
    BGauss unveils B8 and A2 electric scooters
    5 Jul 2020
    BGauss is manufacturing its scooters at Chakan plant near Pune.
    BGauss to launch two 'Made-in-India' electric scooters later this year
    30 Jul 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     