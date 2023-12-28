In 2024 BGauss B8 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 BGauss B8 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at 46,375 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1900 W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.29 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less