In 2026 BGauss B8 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
B8 vs Radeon Comparison