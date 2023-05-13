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BGauss B8 vs TVS Radeon

In 2026 BGauss B8 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
B8 vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS B8 Radeon
BrandBGaussTVS
Price₹ 62,999₹ 55,100
Range70 km/charge-
Mileage-73.68 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
B8
BGauss B8
Lead Acid
₹62,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Radeon
TVS Radeon
All Black Edition
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BGauss B8 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
139 mm180 mm
Length
1747 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1266 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg116 kg
Height
1285 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
890 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Torque
94.6 Nm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1900 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 Kmph-
Chassis
Tubular Steel Q23S-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Spring5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber with arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic oil damped
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Side Stand Sensor, Find your scooter, Boost speed, Anti-Theft Motor LockingPillion Grabrail With Carrier, Unbreakable Turn Signal Mounting, Full Chrome Metal Exhaust, High Performance Dura Grip Tyres
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
22.3 AH12V / 4 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid (Fixed)Lead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,18764,536
Ex-Showroom Price
62,99955,100
RTO
5,2803,306
Insurance
2,9086,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5301,387

Radeon Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Radeonundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 77,900**Ex-showroom price
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