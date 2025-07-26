In 2026 BGauss B8 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
B8 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison