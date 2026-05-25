In 2026 BGauss B8 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
B8 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|BGauss
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-