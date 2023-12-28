In 2024 BGauss B8 or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 BGauss B8 or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less