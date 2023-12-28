In 2024 BGauss B8 or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BGauss B8 or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 48V Price starts at 49,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Sport 63 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 48V in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less