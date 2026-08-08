In 2026 BGauss B8 or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|BGauss
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|70 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.