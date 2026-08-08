In 2026 BGauss B8 or Tunwal Lithino 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 71,990 (last recorded price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Lithino 2.0 has a range of up to 70-85 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs Lithino 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Lithino 2.0
|Brand
|BGauss
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 71,990
|Range
|70 km/charge
|70-85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.