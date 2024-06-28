In 2024 BGauss B8 or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Saathi
|Brand
|BGauss
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|70 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.